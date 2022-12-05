ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These Texas donors are going big for Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock

By Asher Price
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 4 days ago

With national eyes on Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, we took a look at the Austinites who have given big this election cycle to the campaigns of Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Why it matters: Yes, Democrats will control the Senate regardless of who wins, but holding the extra seat would cut the power of individual senators — like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin — and help Democrats control the flow of committee business.

  • Plus: Adding a Senate seat in the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff would give Democrats more investigative resources and — crucially — nearly unilateral power to issue subpoenas without Republican buy-in.
  • A win by Walker would boost the prospects of former President Donald Trump, who saw his political clout diminished by key candidates' losses in the November midterms.

Between the lines: The donations, which we pulled from Federal Election Commission campaign finance data, are a window into the upper echelons of Central Texas political donors.

Top givers locally to Warnock for Georgia include:

  • Matt Winkler, founder of biotech firm Asuragen , who has contributed $5,000.
  • Luci Johnson, investor and the daughter of the late president, has contributed $8,700.
  • Marc Winkelman, philanthropist and head of Calendar Holdings, gave $5,800.
  • Joe Gebbia, a founder of Airbnb; Jerome Kearns, head of Four Hands Maid Service; and Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed, have each donated $2,900.

Local givers to Walker include:

What they're saying: Walker "speaks for conservatives who have been viciously lied about in mainstream media," Barnard tells Axios.

  • "I support candidates who believe in limited government, free speech, the second amendment and who are pro-life … Most importantly, I am for common sense governance and America First policies that benefit us all."

The other side: "People like Herschel Walker who support a guy like Donald Trump are dangerous people — dangerous for the future of the republic," Winkelman tells Axios. "He has no business being involved in governing people."

Zoom out: Statewide, major Walker supporters include Bettina Langlais , who organized a mask-burning protest in Dallas in opposition to COVID restrictions; Annette Simmons, a philanthropist and widow of radioactive waste disposal baron Harold Simmons; Plano construction company CEO Ben Pogue ; restaurateur Bobby Cox; real estate broker David Mafrige; and Tom Hicks, the businessman and former owner of the Texas Rangers; and construction magnate Harlan Crow.

  • Warnock contributors include North Texas attorney Roger Sanders, Fort Worth investor Geoffrey Raynor, Dallas auto executive Christopher Reynolds and Dorchester Minerals CEO William McManemin.

By the numbers: Warnock's campaign reported raising $150.5 million through Nov. 16, three times the $58.3 million Walker's campaign reported raising through the same period, per Open Secrets , a nonprofit that tracks money in politics.

Bottom line: The Texas donations confirm how fiercely national local politics have become.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Axios Tampa Bay

Texas Rangers podcast examines history of Texas

A new Texas Monthly podcast examines the history of the Rangers, the storied Texas police force whose image has been burnished in countless Hollywood renderings.Why it matters: Against the backdrop of a national conversation about policing and myth-making, "White Hats" — named for their traditional headwear — explores current questions about how Texans teach their own history.Next year, the Rangers, created by Stephen F. Austin's group of original Anglo settlers as they fought Indigenous people, celebrate their 200th anniversary. Even as they built a reputation as a heroic crime-fighting force, the Rangers hunted down escaped enslaved people, battled to secede...
TEXAS STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

County results underscore Republicans dominance in Texas

Data: AP, New York Times; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsNearly a week after an election that saw Gov. Greg Abbott decisively defeat Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win a third term, this map could either be triggering or a thing of rose-colored beauty. Why we bring it up: The map suggests that Democrats are making little headway — or even moving in the wrong direction. By the numbers: It wasn't even close. Unofficial results show Abbott with an 11-point victory — 54.8% to 43.8%.Abbott beat little-known Democrat Lupe Valdez by a similar margin in 2018. O'Rourke won fewer counties this election than when he ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 — 19 counties this year, compared to 32 in 2018.Meanwhile: O'Rourke's margins in metro areas weren't as solid as they were 2018.In his bid for the Senate seat, O'Rourke flipped historically red suburban counties like Williamson, Fort Bend and Hays.But this time around, Abbott narrowly defeated O'Rourke in Williamson County. Democrats hung onto Fort Bend and Hays this election, although by a slimmer margin than in 2018.Where they go from here: The governor's race underscores Republican dominance in statewide politics for years to come.
TEXAS STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
975
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy