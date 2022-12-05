Read full article on original website
Related
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County
The new Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building in Cumming, GA on December 8Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Forsyth County officially opened the new home to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Court’s Juvenile Court system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 8.
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk
Two races wrapped up this evening in Polk County as all the numbers were tallied, and a new Probate Court Judge will be taking over in January with a slim majority. Former District Attorney and local lawyer Bobby Brooks will be taking over as the new Probate Court Judge come January 1. He won the […] The post Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk appeared first on Polk Today.
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth County
Voters wait in line to vote in the Runoff Election at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6Photo byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s the last day to vote in the December 6 Runoff Election, but political parties have been busy for several weeks urging Forsyth County to get out and vote.
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County giving out $6.5M for COVID emergency rental assistance
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County has $6.5 million in COVID-related rental assistance it needs to give out by the end of December. Wednesday is the last day of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners' Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event to try and prevent evictions caused by the pandemic. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Former Atlanta city attorney, police officer indicted in $7 million PPP fraud scheme, officials say
A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old Shelitha Robertson of Atlanta, who formerly served as an Assistant City Attorney. and other...
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The accident happened at Pat Mell Road and Austell Road at the intersection at around 6:46 p.m. A Marietta man, 39, was operating a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty northbound in the right lane with a child with him.
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Female victim found shot to death in Snellville area of Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Dec. 9, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Homicide Unit is currently investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway in the unincorporated Snellville area of Gwinnett County. According to Gwinnett County Police Department there is one female victim. Her age is not known at this...
Comments / 2