ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
Polk Today

Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk

Two races wrapped up this evening in Polk County as all the numbers were tallied, and a new Probate Court Judge will be taking over in January with a slim majority. Former District Attorney and local lawyer Bobby Brooks will be taking over as the new Probate Court Judge come January 1. He won the […] The post Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County giving out $6.5M for COVID emergency rental assistance

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County has $6.5 million in COVID-related rental assistance it needs to give out by the end of December. Wednesday is the last day of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners' Emergency Rental Assistance Program Event to try and prevent evictions caused by the pandemic. The...
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two Fulton County residents charged with insurance fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Fulton County residents have been charged with insurance fraud. Mercedes Madison and Roshad Lang are accused of filing a false stolen vehicle claim. The car was found by Cobb County police after Lang committed several traffic violations, leading to a car chase. Warrants...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy