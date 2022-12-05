Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Don't Let the Fed's Meeting Obscure Investing Opportunities
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep their eyes peeled for chances to improve their portfolios next week. “These big macro numbers and important Fed meetings are a drag – I know. They obscure the actual opportunities out there," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday...
Democratic Lawmakers Ask Musk for Info on Possible Chinese Manipulation of Twitter
Three Democratic House members are calling on Elon Musk to provide information about a possible Twitter manipulation campaign by the Chinese government. The move comes after Musk released what he said is the first set of "Twitter Files" to support claims that the company's prior management handled content moderation in a way that was biased against conservatives.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit
ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.
Biden Approval Rating on Main Street Rises for First Time in Presidency
President Joe Biden's approval rating from small business owners increased for the first time during his presidency, according to the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q4 2022. Many national polls have captured a rise in approval or favorability ratings since August, as gasoline prices declined, Biden had a few key...
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
