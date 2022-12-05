ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach in place of Wayne Pivac

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7fWw_0jXivEHa00

Wayne Pivac has left his role as Wales head coach and been replaced by Warren Gatland.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Pivac’s departure following their review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia.

Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under Pivac’s direction after succeeding his fellow New Zealander Gatland following the 2019 World Cup.

And Gatland now makes an extraordinary return to the post he held between 2008 and 2019, during which time Wales won four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and briefly headed the world rankings.

