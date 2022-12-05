ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
Complex

Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash

The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy