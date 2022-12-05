Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former FSU Defensive Coordinator headed to Colorado to work with Deion Sanders
Another former Seminole assistant is teaming up with Deion Sanders.
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Complex
Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash
The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment
The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Halftime: Fourth-ranked Gainesville trails No. 1 Hughes big in 6A championship football game
Gainesville scored on a pair of Eric Guerra field goals in the first half but trail top-ranked Hughes 23-6 after two quarters in the Class 6A championship Friday in Atlanta. In the closing minute of the first half, Panthers quarterback Prentiss Noland orchestrated two touchdown drives, the first capped by a 20-yard pass to Jekail Middbrooks.
