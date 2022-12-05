The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Thursday:. The City of Brownwood recently recognized several employees for their years of service along with a new I SERVE award for select employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. A banquet was held for employees and their families to celebrate those team members who have reached milestones in their years of service with the organization. Twelve employees were recognized for reaching five years of service, two employees celebrated ten years of service, eight employees have served for fifteen years, three employees were celebrated for twenty years of service, two employees have served for twenty-five years, and two employees were congratulated for thirty-five years of service with the City of Brownwood.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO