HOOPS ROUNDUP: Longhorns rally past Stephenville at Hamilton tournament
HAMILTON – The Early Longhorns won two of their first three games at the Hamilton tournament, knocking off Goldthwaite, 57-41, and Stephenville, 35-32, with a loss to Cisco, 53-40. Against Stephenville, the Longhorns trailed 15-2 after one quarter, 22-9 at halftime and 27-21 through three periods. Kamden Gamblin led...
Historic powerhouses to clash in state semis
Two of the most historic Texas high school football programs ever will clash for the first time Saturday at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas as the Aledo Bearcats (12-2) and the Longview Lobos meet in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Aledo has more state championships (10) than any program...
Lions collect fifth straight win, 67-46 over Eldorado, as Brady tournament continues
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions notched their fifth consecutive victory Friday in their only game of the day at the Brady tournament, knocking off Eldorado, 67-46. Brownwood led 17-3 after one quarter, 40-25 at halftime, and 49-34 through three periods. Luke Gray led the Lions offense with 12 points...
Lady Lions unable to overcome slow start in 54-36 loss at 2A No. 14 Goldthwaite
GOLDTHWAITE – The Brownwood Lady Lions were unable to the hand the Class 2A No. 14 Goldthwaite Lady Eagles their first loss as they dropped a 54-36 road decision Friday night. A slow start plagued the Lady Lions (7-10) who trailed Goldthwaite (10-0) by a 19-3 count after one...
Penny Lee Grace
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Jan Case Mattox
Jan Case Mattox passed away in May, Texas on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 68. A memorial service for Jan will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Jan was born February 27, 1954, in Pampa, Texas to John...
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
Charles Loudermilk
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May boys open Zephyr tournament with victory over Mullin
ZEPHYR – The May Tigers won their Zephyr basketball tournament opener Thursday, defeating Mullin by a 54-12 count. The Tigers, who will play either Brookesmith or Priddy at 9 a.m. Friday, led 9-1 after one quarter, 28-4 at halftime, and 43-9 through three periods. Braden Steele led May with...
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Two Killed in Coleman County Crash
A man from Sweetwater and a man from Rising Star were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Coleman County early Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The wreck was at 4:14 am 1.1 miles east of Talpa on U.S. Highway 67. According to the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck involved a 2020 International truck-tractor towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The truck and trailer, driven by Alexander Leroy Hill, 31 of Copperas Cove, Texas, was traveling toward the East on Highway 67. He was uninjured.
City of Brownwood recognizes employees for service
The City of Brownwood issued the following press release Thursday:. The City of Brownwood recently recognized several employees for their years of service along with a new I SERVE award for select employees who have gone above and beyond in their service to the community. A banquet was held for employees and their families to celebrate those team members who have reached milestones in their years of service with the organization. Twelve employees were recognized for reaching five years of service, two employees celebrated ten years of service, eight employees have served for fifteen years, three employees were celebrated for twenty years of service, two employees have served for twenty-five years, and two employees were congratulated for thirty-five years of service with the City of Brownwood.
Boys & Girls Club of Brown County Junior Youth of the Year places second in regional competition
Boys & Girls Club of Brown County Junior Youth of the Year Brooklyn Bouldin, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Coggin Elementary, in November finished second in the competition for the West Texas Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Junior Youth of the Year. “Being Junior Youth of the Year and...
MICHAEL BUNKER: Doc Brownwood
Sometimes when you’re in the middle of a thing you don’t recognize how special it is. We’d come out of the cold spell and the weather was back to being nice, perfect for me. 50s to 70s, maybe a little colder at night, and the leaves were beautiful in their fall colors, some holding fast against the inevitable and some letting go and drifting downward and swirling in little wispy circles when the December breezes would disturb them.
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
Dangerous Escaped Fugitive is December Top 10 Most Wanted
AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Bandon Wayne Hogan is December's Featured Fugitive. His reward is increased to $6,000 for this month if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County...
152 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 152 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 152 positives this week, 5 were PCR, and 147 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 74 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
