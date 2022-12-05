ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Highlander

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet

Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
BURNET, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash

The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in ditch in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a person was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Austin. EMS says it might be a traffic fatality. It happened in the 3500 block of North FM 973 Road and officials say drivers should expect closures in the area.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in ditch in Southeast Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a man was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Travis County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they're investigating it as a possible hit-and-run. It happened on North FM 973 Road near Platt Lane and officials...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

