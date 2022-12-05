Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
2nd Discount Tire location now servicing vehicles in Round Rock
A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock on Nov. 21. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on Nov. 21. Discount Tire offers tire and wheel service for a variety of vehicles as well as safety inspections and air checks. 512-541-3163. www.discounttire.com.
fox7austin.com
Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident in Austin early Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 and Brandt Drive at around 2:19 a.m.
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
fox7austin.com
LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy at home
First responders with the Round Rock Fire Department got to help one family with one of the most important moments of their life.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash
The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of North FM 973 and the southbound service road of North State Highway 130. It happened just before 6:30 a.m.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
Austin activist Shudde Fath passes away at 106 years old
Shudde Fath, an Austin woman who pushed for equal rights in Texas, passed away Friday morning at the age of 106, her daughter confirmed to KXAN.
fox7austin.com
Body found in ditch in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a person was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Austin. EMS says it might be a traffic fatality. It happened in the 3500 block of North FM 973 Road and officials say drivers should expect closures in the area.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
fox7austin.com
Body found in ditch in Southeast Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a man was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Travis County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they're investigating it as a possible hit-and-run. It happened on North FM 973 Road near Platt Lane and officials...
1 taken to hospital after crash on SH 71 westbound
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on State Highway 71 westbound near Brandt Drive in southeast Austin.
