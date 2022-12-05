Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Mike White, Zonovan Knight give Jets different look for huge Bills rematch
The Jets and Bills faced off just over a month ago, but the rematch Sunday will include significant changes beyond the location. The Jets have a new quarterback and likely a new running back against a Buffalo defense that will look differently than it did at MetLife Stadium. Mike White and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, neither of whom played in the 20-17 win on Nov. 6, will have to deal with safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and possibly linebacker Matt Milano. They will not have to face star Von Miller, who sacked Zach Wilson once last month but is out for the...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Vikings RB calls out NFL for hypocritically fining him over viral celebration
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison called out the NFL for fining him over the viral touchdown celebration the league spread on social media. The No Fun League has struck again. And in the stupidest way possible. The NFL has apparently fined Vikings running back Alexander Mattison $6,503 for celebrating with...
Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late
The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
Jordan Poole savages salty gambler for complaining about lost bet
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went at a follower on social media who DM’d him after a lost bet. The lesson here is simple: Don’t ever meet your heroes. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole evidently does have time to deal with social media complaints, one by one. Poole replied to a follower who called him out after a lost bet, which the Warriors guard was apparently at least somewhat responsible for.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0