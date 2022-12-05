ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
New York Post

Mike White, Zonovan Knight give Jets different look for huge Bills rematch

The Jets and Bills faced off just over a month ago, but the rematch Sunday will include significant changes beyond the location.  The Jets have a new quarterback and likely a new running back against a Buffalo defense that will look differently than it did at MetLife Stadium.  Mike White and Zonovan “Bam” Knight, neither of whom played in the 20-17 win on Nov. 6, will have to deal with safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and possibly linebacker Matt Milano. They will not have to face star Von Miller, who sacked Zach Wilson once last month but is out for the...
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late

The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Jordan Poole savages salty gambler for complaining about lost bet

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole went at a follower on social media who DM’d him after a lost bet. The lesson here is simple: Don’t ever meet your heroes. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole evidently does have time to deal with social media complaints, one by one. Poole replied to a follower who called him out after a lost bet, which the Warriors guard was apparently at least somewhat responsible for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
