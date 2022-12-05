Read full article on original website
An extreme weather pattern is affecting conditions across the U.S. and Europe, specifically a powerful area of high pressure across Greenland and Hudson Bay. This feature, known as a “Greenland Block,” along with another weather cycle, typically lead to cold and snow in the eastern U.S., parts of Europe and Asia.
A beloved day camp at Zilker Cabin is shuttering because of Austin's increasingly hot summers. Driving the news: Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders told parents they would not host their day camp at Zilker Cabin next summer due to extreme heat coupled with the loss of access to swimming facilities following the pandemic.
