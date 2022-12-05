ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat shutters beloved summer day camp

A beloved day camp at Zilker Cabin is shuttering because of Austin's increasingly hot summers. Driving the news: Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders told parents they would not host their day camp at Zilker Cabin next summer due to extreme heat coupled with the loss of access to swimming facilities following the pandemic.
