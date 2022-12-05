Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Ja’Mal Green responds to attempted bribe to his campaign by aide to Willie Wilson
Ja’Mal Green, candidate for Mayor of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to respond to a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering Green’s aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges
Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor. A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
nadignewspapers.com
Lakefront aldermanic races are Far Left galore
“It’s despicable,” fumed Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) over the campaign run by Cynthia Santos, one of his 5 opponents next year. Despicable is defined as deserving to be despised, to be viewed with scorn, contempt and disdain. “Her workers lied about me and lied about my health,” said...
Community activist Ja'Mal Green gets the top spot on the ballot for Chicago's mayoral election
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A placement lottery was held Tuesday morning for the top spot on the ballot in the Chicago mayoral election.Community activist and entrepreneur Ja'Mal Green will be the first name listed, followed by 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King, Illinois State Representative Kam Buckner (26th), businessman Willie Wilson, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and and former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas.Six candidates who filed on the first filing day were included in the lottery and five other candidates' names are placed on the ballot in the order they are filed.There is still some unfinished business in the preparations for the mayoral race. At least five candidates are at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster. The hearings will start next week.Candidates must have at least 12,500 valid signatures to make the ballot. As it stands now, 11 candidates are in the race, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The election is on February 28th.
Chicago mayoral election: Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson try to kick each other off the ballot
Chicago mayoral candidates are challenging the signatures on each other's nominating petitions.
POLITICO
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet The 7 Candidates Running To Replace Ald. Sophia King In South Side’s 4th Ward
BRONZEVILLE — With Ald. Sophia King (4th) challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral election next year, up to seven candidates — including King’s longtime aide — are trying to fill her seat at City Council. Appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to replace former Ald. Will...
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
Bishop Ford’s former mansion traveled by flatbed on King Drive 45 years ago
Chicago’s iconic Martin Luther King Drive has seen numerous Bud Billiken Parades, festivals, demonstrations and marches in its rich history. But 45 years ago on December 18, 1977, a two-story, 14-room, 120-ton mansion with marble fireplaces was placed on a huge flatbed and driven down King Drive in a dramatic scene that rivaled any showstopping parade float.
Kanye West stripped of honorary degree by Chicago art school
CHICAGO - The School of the Art Institute of Chicago on Thursday announced it had rescinded an honorary doctorate it awarded the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. "The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree," SAIC officials said in a statement.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Ida’s Legacy Celebrates 5th Anniversary As State’s First Political Action Committee
Ida’s Legacy Celebrates 5th Anniversary As State’s First Political Action Committee (Chicago, IL) -The Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee is celebrating its 5th anniversary as the state’s first Political Action Committee to support African American women candidates and progressive issues. In 2017, the Black Women’s Economic and Political Power breakfast was the PAC’s inaugural event with economist Julianne Malveaux.
cwbchicago.com
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community
Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community (Chicag0, IL) – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a resident of the West Side community of Austin and representative of the 1st District, issued the following statement today regarding recent violent crime in his district – including three killed in a shooting last Friday night, and an attempted carjacking early Monday morning.
thesource.com
Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools
IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
Why is CPS collecting most property tax revenue in years despite plummeting enrollment?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sticker shock is still settling in for many in Cook County as property tax bills have been arriving in recent days. For Chicagoans, the biggest piece of the tax pie is funding the Chicago Public Schools. CPS is maxing out their ask this tax year, despite enrollment hitting 10-year lows. CBS 2's Chris Tye on Thursday sorted through what would have to happen for that trend to reverse. One thing CPS cannot do is close schools that have a plummeting enrollment - due to state regulations that force them to wait three years to do so....
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
fox32chicago.com
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
