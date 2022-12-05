Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Urge Joe Biden Declare a Major Disaster for Counties Hit by Hurricane Nicole
On November 10, Hurricane Nicole made landfall south of Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 storm. Over its course, it tragically killed five in the state and caused widespread damage. The hurricane hit just weeks after Floridians began the long recovery process following Hurricane Ian. This week, U.S. Sens....
click orlando
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment
ORLANDO, Fla. – State Rep. Joe Harding, the Republican lawmaker from Williston who was arrested this week on federal fraud charges, resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. Harding, whose district covers part of Marion County, including Ocala, announced his resignation on his Facebook page. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Florida AG shuts down ‘massive moving scam’ by Gold Standard
Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an end to a "massive moving scam" in Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
FEMA begins lengthy process of delivering trailers to Hurricane Ian victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many people in Southwest Florida who have lost their homes from Hurricane Ian have been asking where the FEMA trailers promised by the state and federal government are. FEMA said they’re starting to go out, although the process has taken time. Nearly every home...
click orlando
Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28,...
click orlando
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
ATLANTA – In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast
MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
click orlando
‘Tripledemic:’ COVID, flu, RSV taxing health system as CDC urges taking precautions
ORLANDO, Fla. – A perfect storm of respiratory diseases is increasing cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. and in Florida and could make for a terrible holiday season if more people don’t take precautions, according to the nation’s health experts. Outbreaks of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus...
Bay News 9
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
click orlando
Why December is a great month for alligator watching
December is obviously known for being the month where winter officially starts, holidays are celebrated and presents are exchanged. In addition to all that, December is also a great time to make family memories by going alligator watching. With the winter months being the dry and cooler season in Florida,...
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
click orlando
St. Cloud missing man found safe, police say
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police in St. Cloud said a missing, endangered man was found safe and in good health Wednesday afternoon. David Gallagher, 53, was located in good health and returned home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in an update. [TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach...
wflx.com
Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase. Then in April, FPL...
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
