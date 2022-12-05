Charlotte Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ twirls into Uptown for holiday season

CHARLOTTE — A holiday classic is returning to the Queen City this week. The “Nutcracker” by Charlotte Ballet opens at Belk Theater in Uptown on Friday.

Performers are excited to bring back the show that has become a holiday tradition for so many.

“Just the magic of it. I think that really attracts people and gives them a chance to escape as well and join that world,” said dancer Maurice Mouzon Jr., who has performed in “Nutcracker” for seven years.

The beloved show sweeps audience members of all ages into a dreamy world for a few hours.

Dancer Sarah Hayes, who has performed in the play for 15 years, and Mouzon think of the show as their very own Christmas tradition — one they all seem to keep fresh.

“It’s our Christmas. It’s what we’re used to doing,” Hayes said.

“Even though we do it every year, I’m finding different nuances within the ballet and how to keep it fresh,” Mouzon added.

The Charlotte Symphony will accompany the ballet with live music.

Performances run through Dec. 23. Tickets can be purchased online here.

For more information on "Nutcracker," click here.

