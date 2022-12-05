27-Year-Old Malcolm Courtney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
The accident occurred at an intersection at around 9:45 a.m.
According to the officials, a motorcycle was waiting to turn right into State College Boulevard when a Toyota Camry struck it. The Camry then ran off the road and hit a tree.
The motorcyclist, identified as 27-year-old Malcolm Courtney, incurred major injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He later died.
The driver of the Camry, identified only as an 86-year-old man, also suffered moderate injuries.
The officials have confirmed that they do not suspect alcohol or drugs to have played a role in the fatal accident.
They have not disclosed whether the driver of the Camry had run a red light.
The crash is being investigated.
There are no other details available at the moment.
December 5, 2022
Source: The OC Register
