No one was injured when a pickup ran into the back of a school bus near Lake Herman on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue at around 7:45 Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said a school bus, driven by 81-year-old David Sieps of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children. A 2008 Ford pickup, driven by Michael McVey, was also traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the bus and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the bus.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO