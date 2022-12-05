Read full article on original website
Dallas Loudenburg
Dallas Loudenburg, age 69, of Howard, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 5,. Funeral service will be 3 PM on Friday, December 9 th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan. Ziebarth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will...
Lillian Stofferahn
Lillian Ella Stofferahn passed away December 5, 2022 at Oakland Heights Nursing Home Oakland, Nebraska. She was 98 years old. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, December 12 at Christ Lutheran Church in Salem. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
John Mosley
John W. Mosley, 63, of Bridgewater passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 5, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
Madison Gymnastics Gets Third Straight Win of the Season
Yesterday, the Madison Gymnastics team competed against West Central and the Bulldogs were able to get their third straight win to start the season, beating the Trojans by a score of 132.35-111.15. The Bulldogs defeated the Trojans in all four categories on their way to a win. In the bars,...
Krebs to speak at DSU Fall Commencement Saturday
Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its Fall Commencement on Saturday. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse. A Hooding Ceremony for graduate students will take place at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The 198 students who will graduate this...
No one injured in school bus-pickup crash
No one was injured when a pickup ran into the back of a school bus near Lake Herman on Tuesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident near 234th Street and 452nd Avenue at around 7:45 Tuesday morning. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said a school bus, driven by 81-year-old David Sieps of Madison, was stopped facing eastbound in the driving lane on 234th Street, just west of 452nd Avenue, picking up children. A 2008 Ford pickup, driven by Michael McVey, was also traveling eastbound on 234th Street behind the bus and failed to yield to the flashing red lights, crashing into the rear end of the bus.
LAIC Executive Director provides update to Lake County Commission
Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag presented her quarterly update to Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. Rollag told commissioners that daycare continues to be a top initiative for her office. Amazing Madison · Laic – Rollag.MP3. Rollag said that housing is another area...
County approves personnel items
The Lake County Commission approved a few personnel items during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the hiring of a new full-time Correctional Officer to work within the county’s Sheriff’s Office. They approved the hiring of Kaylee DeVries at a rate of $19.35 an hour, effective November 29th.
City commission discusses sidewalk resolutions
The Madison City Commission has approved a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk repair improvements and acknowledged a resolution for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project. During their meeting Monday, commissioners approved a resolution of necessity outlining the areas where property owners need to make necessary sidewalk repairs....
Lake County Commission approves agreement for juvenile detention services
Lake County Commissioners approved the county’s annual agreement for juvenile detention services during their meeting Tuesday. Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust told commissioners that the 2023 agreement for juvenile detention services is between the county, Minnehaha County, and Lutheran Social Services. She said that the cost per day for the services increased by more than eight-percent to just more than 278-dollars a day. Gust said that it’s hard to know what each year will bring, but this year the number of beds utilized by Lake County juveniles is up.
