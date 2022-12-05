Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RED BANK: ADMINISTRATOR HIRING PAUSED
Interim Business Administrator Darren McConnell at a meeting in June. The unexplained pause comes two months after majority Democrats dispatched borough Attorney Dan Antonelli to negotiate a deal with the leading candidate for the town’s top unelected job. “It is my understanding that Council is not moving forward with...
RED BANK: PIZZERIA PLAN GOES COLD
Looks like Red Bank won’t be getting an Artichoke Basille’s Pizza restaurant after all. A painting of the Kennedy brothers was displayed in the window for months while renovations were underway. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The New York City-based franchise posted a “for sale”...
RED BANK: JEWELRY STORE BURGLAR SOUGHT
A photo from surveillance video showing the burglar. (Photo via Red Bank police. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank police are investigating an early-morning smash-and-grab burglary at a downtown jewelry store, Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Wednesday. The break-in occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at J&S Jewelers, 39 1/2 Broad Street....
RED BANK: SOME VOTERS HAD OTHER IDEAS
Five voters wanted former Republican Mayor Mike Arnone, seen here in 2015, back in office. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Among the non-candidates receiving write-in votes were two former mayors, a rock guitarist and a recent Red Bank Regional High School graduate. Charter Study Commissioner Ben Forest...
LINCROFT: SHEEHAN TAKES BRONZE AT CBA
Tim Sheehan, at podium, with his brother, George III, and the new statue of their late father. (Photo by Larry Levanti/CBA. Click to enlarge) Together with Peter Fleming and John Henderson, he founded Christian Brothers. Academy in Lincroft, with help from the Brothers of the Christian Schools. A nationally-competitive running...
RED BANK: BANK DOWNSIZING AT CORNER
A sign recently installed outside one of Red Bank’s most prominent business addresses says there’s space “for lease” in the building, now home to a single tenant: Wells Fargo Bank. What’s Going On Here?. According to commercial real estate broker Suzanne Macnow, of CBRE, Wells...
RED BANK: GIVING TUESDAY 2022
This year’s Giving Tuesday is November 29, marking the 10th year of the annual push to “inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.”. Here are some Red Bank area organizations seeking help – and one...
RED BANK: MIRANDI & JACKSON CLINCH SEATS
Democrats Angela Mirandi and John Jackson at the West Side Community Group candidate’s forum last month. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Voters also overwhelmingly approved a referendum to change the town’s form of government and election process, and elected political newcomer Billy Portman to succeed Pasquale Menna as mayor, official results posted by the Monmouth County Clerk Monday showed.
RED BANK: TAXI FARE HIKE APPROVED
After idling for 12 years, taxi fares in Red Bank are about to increase, following action by the borough council this week. Red Bank is one of only five municipalities in Monmouth County that regulates cab fares, said interim borough administrator Darren McConnell. And with operating costs up, cab operators sought and finally won their first fare increase since 2010.
LITTLE SILVER: POLICE FIND MISSING DOG
Gemma with Detective Stephen Scherer, standing, and patrolmen Jeff Lewandowski, left, and Joe Calao. (Photo courtesy of Little Silver Police Department. Click to enlarge.) Gemma “has barely left my side,” since her return, her owner says. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl DeLorenzo. Click to enlarge.) The dog, a six-year-old...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY CHEER & ‘BUCKS’ IN KICKOFF
The 30th edition of a dazzling Red Bank event, and the first of one helping local businesses compete, kick off the Christmas season Friday and Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. Holiday Express bandleader Tim McLoone onstage in 2021. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) •...
RED BANK: SPARED HOUSE TO GET SPRUCE-UP
The new owners of 26 Wallace Street plan to refurbish it as a single-family home. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Philip Cardelfe at the HPC meeting Wednesday, above, and the front porch as seen in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) He also intends...
RED BANK: MEN’S CLOTHING, EATERIES IN CHURN
Evan Piscitelli is now owner of two downtown shops: a jeweler and a men’s shop. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) We’ve also got updates on four restaurants – three opening, and one closed. A Mexican restaurant called El Gavilan plans to open at 51...
RED BANK: HOSPITAL LOT GETS GREENERY
Some readers have noticed earthmoving activity at the corner of Spring and East Front streets in Red Bank lately and wondered:. The lot as it appeared last week, above, and in December, 2020, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Riverview Medical Center owns the vacant half-acre lot,...
RED BANK: MAN FACES ‘UPSKIRTING’ CHARGES
A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.
LITTLE SILVER: ‘GOOD SAMARITANS’ KEEP DOG
Gemma is a six-year-old pit bull mix with a brindle coat. (Photo courtesy of Cheryl DeLorenzo. Click to enlarge.) A Little Silver dog that wandered away from home a week ago appears to have been snatched by presumed good Samaritans, her owner says. Gemma relaxing at home. (Photo courtesy of...
RED BANK REGIONAL TEACHER ARRESTED
An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is...
SHREWSBURY: YMCA HOSTS ESSAY CONTEST
Press release from the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. Red Bank Regional High School students and their peers across Monmouth County are invited to participate in YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King essay contest. Two essays will be selected as grand prize winners and the...
RED BANK: DETOURS, FOUR-WAY STOP COMING
Motorists who travel Spring Street in Red Bank will need to adjust for some temporary changes resulting from road work this week and next. And there will be a permanent change in place once the work is done: a new four-way stop intersection. The borough council recently approved a four-way...
RED BANK: BROAD STREET ‘VAULT’ SOLD
After a long-overdue sprucing-up and revival as office space, a prominent building in downtown Red Bank changed hands late last month,. redbankgreen has learned. Though designed for the First National Bank, the building was occupied by Red Bank Trust Company, which absorbed First National in May 1914, just as construction was completed. (Article from Red Bank Register archive via Red Bank Public Library.)
