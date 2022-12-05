A Red Bank man has been charged with “upskirting” at least two women in a Shrewsbury supermarket last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, right, of Waverly Place, is accused of following female shoppers around the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue and “using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind,” the MCPO said in a press release.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO