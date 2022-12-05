Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC New York
Stock Futures Are Flat as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report
Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01% and down 0.002%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell nearly 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
NBC New York
‘There Is a Slowdown Happening' – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs Point to Cooling Consumer Amid Fed Hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
NBC New York
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says Fed Rate Hikes Won't Fix What's Wrong With the Economy
In 1968, Jerry Lewis starred in a movie entitled, "Don't Raise the Bridge, Lower the River." The title keeps coming to mind when I think of how Federal Reserve policy relates to two vexing problems facing the economy today. First, and possibly most important, the labor shortage driving up wages.
NBC New York
Gasoline Is Cheaper Now Than a Year Ago — and Could Fall Below $3
Gasoline has fallen to the point where the national average is now cheaper than it was a year ago, even with the war in Ukraine and OPEC+ production cutbacks. According to AAA, the price per unleaded gallon was $3.329 Thursday, below the $3.343 per gallon price a year ago. GasBuddy...
NBC New York
Americans' Concern About Inflation Is 3 Times Larger Than Concern for Covid-19
-- This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends Survey from The New consumer.
Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit
ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.
NBC New York
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.
NBC New York
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.3% in November, More Than Expected, Despite Hopes That Inflation Is Cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
NBC New York
Biden Approval Rating on Main Street Rises for First Time in Presidency
President Joe Biden's approval rating from small business owners increased for the first time during his presidency, according to the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey for Q4 2022. Many national polls have captured a rise in approval or favorability ratings since August, as gasoline prices declined, Biden had a few key...
NBC New York
European Central Bank Warns That an EU Gas Price Cap Risks Financial Stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
NBC New York
Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft Awarded Pentagon Cloud Deal of Up to $9 Billion Combined
Of the four companies receiving cloud-computing contracts from the Pentagon, all of them had received requests for bids from the U.S. federal agency last year. At that time, the General Services Administration didn't expect that Oracle, a lesser player in the cloud-infrastructure business, would be able to meet the Pentagon's needs.
NBC New York
UK's New Finance Reforms Part of a 20-Year Plan to Be ‘World's Next Silicon Valley,' Minister Says
Sweeping reforms to U.K.'s financial services sector should mark the first stage in a 20-year plan for Britain to become the next Silicon Valley, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said Friday. Earlier, the U.K. government unveiled an extensive overhaul of its financial regulatory system in a package dubbed the Edinburgh Reforms.
NBC New York
Disney+ Is Raising Its Prices by $3 a Month — Here's How to Lock in a Lower Rate for the Next Year
Disney Plus is getting more expensive, and now's your last chance to avoid the price hike. Starting Dec. 8 the home of hit shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki" will see the cost of its ad-free membership tier increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Unlike other streaming...
NBC New York
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
