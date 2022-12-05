Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern Shore farmer among 10 Clean Water Farm Award winners
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards for 2022. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins.
Vivian Parks Justice
Vivian Parks Justice, 93, wife of the late George Davis Justice, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Harborton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Parks and the late Louise Harrison Parks. Vivian graduated from Central High...
Mr. Floyd Wallop III
Funeral services for Mr. Floyd Wallop III of Horntown, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Bishop Craig Collins will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
Rocket Lab launch postponed due to weather
ATLANTIC, Va. – Rocket Lab USA is targeting a launch date of no earlier than Dec. 13 for its first Electron rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The rocket launch was slated to take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, but...
Boil notice placed in effect for Exmore Water
A Boil Water Notice has been placed in effect for residents who use the Exmore Town Water System. According to Town Manager Robert Duer, the Town of Exmore Water System, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and the Northampton County Health Department, is advising consumers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary due to loss of pressure during a waterline repair, but there is no known contamination to the water at this time. Samples will be taken after water pressure is restored in order to ensure safe drinking water and you will be notified of these results.
Mr. George Elmandorf formerly of the Shore
Funeral services for Mr. George Elmandorf of Durham, NC, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Friday at 11AM from St. Mark Baptist Church, Melfa, with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Interment will be in the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10AM until time of service at the church.
Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee Brown of Salisbury, Md. will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center in Salisbury. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided...
Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Earl Mitchell, Jr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Quantico, Md. A public viewing will be two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Evangelist Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md
Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Horsey of Westover, Md. will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Samuel Wesley UMC in Manokin, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being...
Boil water advisory issued for Parksley
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for residents on the Town of Parksley water supply. Residents are urged not to drink or bathe using the town water without boiling it first. Residents should also use boiled water for food preparation. Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.
Nandua and Arcadia fall in Thursday night basketball
The Nandua Boys Basketball team traveled to play Nansemond River on Thursday. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 65 to 60. The Warriors fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss and will be in action again on Saturday as they host Northumberland High School. The...
Northampton Scholastic Bowl Team defeats Chincoteague
The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Chincoteague Monday night with a score of 190-70 in the first match and 175-90 in the second match. Leonel Rodriguez scored 100 points in both matches and Tyler Zodun scored 110 in both matches. The Northampton Scholastic Bowl team won against Arcadia last...
Seaford family says time is running out for them to find permanent shelter after losing their home in a fire
SEAFORD, Del.- A family in Seaford is asking for any help they can get after losing their home in a fire last Wednesday. “Everything is burnt down, everything we built here is gone we got nothing,” said Homeowner Lisa Hall who lived at the home with 16 kids and 7 other adults.
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Salisbury Stabbing
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police say one person was killed after being stabbed outside of the Market Street Inn in downtown Salisbury early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Md., is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Police said that shortly before...
Children hurt, driver charged when bus ran off the road on the way to school
The 14 children, who ranged in age from five to 10 years old, were being driven to Pungoteague Elementary School.
Maryland State Police searching for suspect in fatal Wicomico County stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person wanted in connection with the murder of a man early Sunday morning in Wicomico County. Shortly before 12:45 a.m., officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 100 block of West Market Street for a report of a stabbing.
Cambridge man arrested in Salisbury double shooting that killed one
UPDATE: Damon Kirkland Hall, 26, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, of two counts of first-degree murder and related firearms charges related to the double fatal shooting, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. A Cambridge man was arrested Friday in connection with a Salisbury shooting that killed one person...
