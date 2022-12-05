Read full article on original website
Related
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs England?
Questions have been raised over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-final against England, so will he play?
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
How Gareth Southgate can mastermind an England win over France
What Gareth Southgate must do to ensure that England beat France in the World Cup quarter-final.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
Why Ben White left England's World Cup squad
The reason for Ben White's early departure from England's World Cup squad has been revealed. The Arsenal defender left the camp late on 30 November due to perso
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Lionel Messi calls out referee after Argentina see off Netherlands
Lionel Messi was unimpressed with the referee in Argentina's victory over the Netherlands.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
Jude Bellingham leaps to defence of England star after 'ridiculous' criticism
Jude Bellingham comes to the defence of Jordan Henderson after England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
Tite explains why Neymar did not take penalty against Croatia
Tite has explained why Neymar did not take a penalty in Brazil's World Cup defeat to Croatia.
Luke Shaw reveals what England squad think of Gareth Southgate
Luke Shaw has opened up on what the England squad think of polarising manager Gareth Southgate.
Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens): Player ratings as Messi's World Cup dream continues
Player ratings from the World Cup quarter-final clash between Netherlands & Argentina.
Kalvin Phillips responds to French media mocking Harry Maguire
Kalvin Phillips says Harry Maguire's record with England is excellent ahead of the World Cup quarter final with France on Saturday night.
European giants confirm interest in signing Jude Bellingham
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admits his side are interested in signing Jude Bellingham.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
'Unique' Jude Bellingham hailed by England coaching staff
England assistant manager Steve Holland hails the 'unique' abilities of 'match-winning' teenager Jude Bellingham.
France predicted lineup vs England - World Cup quarter-final
France's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against England.
Portugal predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup quarter-final
Portugal's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
When do Chelsea play first after the World Cup?
Chelsea have got a job on their hands to rescue their season, so here is who they will be up against first to do that.
