Lake Worth, FL

Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
LAKE WORTH, FL
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp

A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal

Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes

People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years. Now, they're amplifying their calls for safety improvements after a teenager was hospitalized following another crash just last week. Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the...
INDIANTOWN, FL
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'

Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
PALM BEACH, FL
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses

There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County. On one hand, traffic on Northlake Boulevard has exploded with recent development. However, the county's fix is to widen a section of the corridor that would have severe impacts on homes and businesses along the corridor.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach

Iguanas can cause all kinds of problems in South Florida — including causing power outages. The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana. The issue occurred at the city's Sixth Avenue substation. The city said that the...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Suncoast High lockdown lifted after shooting report in Riviera h

Report of a shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of nearby Suncoast High though there were no victims or witnesses, police said. A detection device showed shots being fired in 1700 block of West 13th Street at 5:23 p.m., police spokeswoman Cherise Phillips told WPTV. Suncoast...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student

Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All...
JUPITER, FL
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays

As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Spirit Airlines to begin direct flights from PBI to Atlantic City

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month. The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15. The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
School District of Palm Beach County announces graduation schedule

The School District of Palm Beach County has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs. In addition to taking place in-person, mostly at the Expos Center of the South Florida Fairgrounds, graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on The Education Network, Xfinity Channel 235, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed live online with closed captioning.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City

Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village. There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights, including the Palm City Post Office, the Lyric Theater, and Stuart Feed and Supply Museum. On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to...
PALM CITY, FL
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election

The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified. Mayor Keith James filed the complaint Monday in Palm Beach County circuit court. According to the complaint, Rodney Mayo "is not...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

