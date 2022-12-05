ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Comments / 18

Marko
4d ago

Just playing games with our security!!! Hopefully she gets jail time!!!!! Seems the only way to get the message across is a couple of years in the slammer!!!!!!

Reply
15
Kathleen Lamoureux
4d ago

Did she really think she would get away with that? Thank God they found it. I appreciate the TSA. There are too many traveling crazies on this planet.

Reply
10
SR
4d ago

The information is readily available on how to travel with your firearms. So either you’re up to no good ignorant and or incompetent or possess a Mr. Magoo mental/physical capacity and therefore probably shouldn’t be permitted to have firearms. It’s actually pretty easy to travel with your firearm.

Reply(2)
5
 

