GHP has optimistic view for local economy in 2023
Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast. Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Dallas adding 296 new psychiatric beds to Texas supply
Texas is spending $1.2 billion to replace, update and expand state mental health facilities, including a new hospital in Dallas. Driving the news: Construction began on the Dallas facility this week after a groundbreaking ceremony Monday. Why it matters: Texas ranked 44th overall in Mental Health America's latest annual report,...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Must-see holiday light displays in Houston
It's the time of year for holiday light displays, and we've got a roundup sure to drum up the holiday spirit. Driving the news: The holidays come but once a year, but Houston has enough cheer to keep up year-round with the amount of dazzling lights and abominable inflatables. Lights in the Heights: Plenty of twinkling lights on homes in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. River Oaks: Houston's wealthy show off exuberant displays of holiday spirit.City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic: Downtown transformed into a holiday destination with several free and cheap things to do, like the Winter Wanderland light display outside City Hall. Zoo Lights: This special wintertime event pairs zoo animals with glistening lights, perfect for a date or family night out. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Now through Jan. 8. Galaxy Lights: Space Center Houston gives an out-of-this-world holiday experience with interactive tech. Tickets range from $20 to $28. Now through Jan. 1. Did we miss any of your favorites? Email houston@axios.com and let us know.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
Texas Lt. Governor Patrick upset with large county District Attorneys
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas believes some local prosecutors in the state’s largest cities are not being sufficiently aggressive in prosecuting defendants accused of violent crimes. He is calling on state lawmakers to look for ways to re-assign
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
cw39.com
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $341.4 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of December. The SNAP benefits are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “Thanks to SNAP benefits...
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
$16.5M River Oaks mansion is brand new, ready for its first owner
This River Oaks mansion offers its future first homeowner ideal indoor-outdoor living.
Axios
