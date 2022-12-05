ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

News 12

Tunnel to Towers pays off slain Bristol police officer's mortgage

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of Bristol, Connecticut Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign. Lt. DeMonte was one of two officers killed on Oct. 12 in an apparent ambush attack. He was a 10-year...
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for Michael Valva

Live event has not yet begun. When it does video feed will switch to the sentencing. Michael Valva, of Center Moriches, was found guilty of starving his son Thomas, leaving him out in the freezing cold and then lying to first responders about what happened.
CENTER MORICHES, NY

