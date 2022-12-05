Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
12 best gifts for couples
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift giving can become a full-time job when you take birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and the holidays into account. It becomes even trickier when you’re buying for couples. You have two sets of tastes and preferences to account for and the gift needs to be enjoyed by both people.
ABC 4
Best gifts on sale today for under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
ABC 4
Best gifts for people who love yoga
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of people who regularly practice yoga has grown significantly and continues to grow as more people are introduced to the physical and mental benefits that yoga provides. Whether or not you consider yourself a yogi, chances are you have a friend or family member who enjoys attending yoga classes or even following along with an at-home video.
From an industrial-sized pizza oven to a statue of the Twitter bird, here are all the weird things you can buy from Elon Musk's Twitter fire sale
Nearly 250 items from Twitter's San Francisco office will be auctioned off starting January 23, 2023 on the site BidSpotters.
These Are The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cookie Doughs You Can Bake This Holiday Season, From Toll House To Pillsbury
My #1 pick genuinely tasted homemade — but with practically zero effort.
Comments / 0