KEYT
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: “I’ll never leave,” making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor. “I’ll get 218,”...
KEYT
First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment over bad credit
The congressman-elect set to become the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress said Thursday his rental application for an apartment in Washington, DC, was denied because of his “really bad” credit. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my...
KEYT
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
KEYT
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
KEYT
CNN Poll: Views of the state of the country are slightly improved, but Americans’ economic concerns remain
Americans’ views of the state of the nation have bounced back slightly since earlier this year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, but public perception of the economy remains grim. Nearly half of Americans say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, the survey finds, with more than 90% expressing concerns about the cost of living and the majority cutting expenses in response.
KEYT
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
KEYT
Biden’s pause on payments has been better for these students than forgiveness
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains blocked by federal courts for now. But for some borrowers, the recently extended federal pandemic pause on payments delivers an even bigger benefit. For most federal student loan borrowers, balances have been frozen since March 2020. But those who are enrolled...
KEYT
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
KEYT
US sanctions firms for rights abuses on Anti-Corruption Day
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is imposing sanctions on a broad array of people and companies around the world for corruption and human rights abuses — from illegal fishing operations in Chinese waters to kickbacks in Guatemala. The sanctions on Friday are a recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day. Among those being sanctioned is the 15-member Russian elections commissionm, which oversaw a sham referendum in Russia-occupied Ukraine in September. Others sanctioned include a group of companies and people linked to illegal fishing operations and human rights abuses in Chinese waters, and a church founder in the Philippines charged with sex trafficking.
KEYT
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
KEYT
How senators ‘defied political gravity’ on same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on the Senate floor, but her mind was on the other side of the Capitol. The House was voting that July afternoon on Democratic legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. And it was suddenly winning more Republican votes than Baldwin — or anyone else — had expected.
KEYT
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
KEYT
Griner swap wasn’t all US hoped for, but what it could get
WASHINGTON (AP) — The one-for-one swap involving Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout was not the one that U.S. officials had hoped to negotiate or were initially willing to accept. For months they been demanding the release of both Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. The final agreement came together in just the past few days. The administration grudgingly accepted that though Russia would not budge on Whelan, it was finally prepared to relent on Griner. That created imperfect but ultimately workable options for a U.S. government under pressure to make a deal.
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
