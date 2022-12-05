ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
Mike Pompeo Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and director of the CIA. Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (date unavailable publicly-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced) Children: with Susan Pompeo: Nicholas. Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S., 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D.,...
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have ‘things they want,’ US official says

The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because “they have things they want in this world,” a senior administration official told CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two...

