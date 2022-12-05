Read full article on original website
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. “I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment over bad credit
The congressman-elect set to become the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress said Thursday his rental application for an apartment in Washington, DC, was denied because of his “really bad” credit. “Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my...
Mike Pompeo Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and director of the CIA. Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (date unavailable publicly-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced) Children: with Susan Pompeo: Nicholas. Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S., 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D.,...
Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court
A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.
Justice Department demanding Trump team attest all documents marked classified have been returned
The Justice Department is still demanding the Trump team designate a custodian of records to attest that all documents marked classified have been returned to the government, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. The Trump team has not named anyone to serve as a custodian of records in...
Whelan talks will continue because Russians have ‘things they want,’ US official says
The Biden administration believes the Russian government will continue to engage on detainee issues, including freeing American Paul Whelan, following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner because “they have things they want in this world,” a senior administration official told CNN. Moscow knows that ultimately the two...
‘Duct Tape and Band-Aids’: Inside Herschel Walker’s Campaign Collapse
It was no secret that Herschel Walker had baggage. Before he even announced his candidacy, Walker’s still-unofficial campaign hired outside consultants to compile a report on Walker’s potential problems. The report weighed in at over 500 pages. According to two people familiar with the tome of opposition research,...
