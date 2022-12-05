SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area

Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more.

Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville.

Nights of Lights continues throughout St. Augustine.

Beyond Van Gough - the Immersive Experience continues at 712 N Hogan Street - in the Immersive Art Space. The exhibit has been extended through February 26, 2023.

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre

Wednesday, Dec. 7:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, Dec. 8

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 7:30 pm - Moran Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall

Friday, Dec. 9

The 31st annual Community Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall

The Front Bottoms with special guest Sydney Sprague - 7:30 pm - Live from the Backyard Stage St. Augustine Amp.

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 8:00 pm - Moran Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, Dec. 10

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Moran Theatre

The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacoby Hall

BrickUniverse Jacksonville LEGO Fan Expo - 9:30 am - 12:30 pm & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Murray Hill Holiday Pop Up Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Kingsbury Street

The 31st annual Community Nutcracker - 1:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, Dec. 11:

FSCJ Artist Series: Elf The Musical - 1:30 pm and 7:00 pm - Moran Theatre

Jaguars at Titans - 1 pm - CBS 47

38th annual Luminaria - 4 pm - Riverside and Avondale

The Florida Ballet Presents The Nutcracker - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

BrickUniverse Jacksonville LEGO Fan Expo - 9:30 am - 12:30 pm & 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

ZOO Lights - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Eric Gales blues rock - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre