Milledgeville, GA

Pop up Christmas art show comes to downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
MACON, GA
Forsyth gathers for 33rd Hometown Holiday Parade

FORSYTH, Ga. — The holiday season officially kicked off in Forsyth Thursday night with their annual Holiday Hometown Parade. It kicked off in downtown Forsyth with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to see floats, dancers, and, of course, Santa Claus. This year's theme was "Under the Mistletoe." Floats...
FORSYTH, GA
Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
PERRY, GA
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices

MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
MACON, GA
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
PERRY, GA
Gordon Christmas Parade returns after 4 year hiatus

GORDON, Ga. — The Gordon Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday, after a 4 year hiatus. The festivities began at 3 p.m. in downtown Gordon, with the theme of the parade being "Home for the Holidays". The parade was also accompanied by an event called "Caroling on the Green"...
GORDON, GA
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing

MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
MACON, GA
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Macon local news

