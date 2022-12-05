Read full article on original website
NewTown Macon offers holiday cheer with 'Christmas in Downtown' this weekend
MACON, Ga. — Something is coming to lift your holiday spirits in downtown Macon this weekend. Saturday, it's already "Christmas in Downtown!" NewTown Macon has a full day of holiday cheer in store. Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be free photos with Santa, hot chocolate,...
Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays." The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
'A way that makes it work': Moms Club of Warner Robins adds toys to pantry box for the holidays
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As many parents prepare for Christmas and a visit from Santa, some may have it a little harder this holiday season. That's why a Warner Robins moms club is doing its part to help stuff some stockings. "I think at this time of year, people...
'O'tis the Season': Otis Redding Foundation holds annual holiday fundraising concert
MACON, Ga. — The Otis Redding Foundation said "O'tis the Season" for their fifth year in a row Saturday. You could hear everything from traditional Christmas carols, gospel, rap and of course, music inspired by the King of Soul himself, Otis Redding. More than a dozen talented students from...
Veterans High adds 64 classrooms, multipurpose gym in school expansion
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Houston County is Central Georgia’s boomtown, and one of the fastest growing areas are Bonaire and Kathleen. That's why Veterans High School's enrollment has doubled over the last decade. To keep up, the Houston School District is adding more than 100,000 square feet at Veterans.
Pop up Christmas art show comes to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
Forsyth gathers for 33rd Hometown Holiday Parade
FORSYTH, Ga. — The holiday season officially kicked off in Forsyth Thursday night with their annual Holiday Hometown Parade. It kicked off in downtown Forsyth with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to see floats, dancers, and, of course, Santa Claus. This year's theme was "Under the Mistletoe." Floats...
Warner Robins Christmas parade brings fun and festivity to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday morning, with lots of fun and festive floats. 13WMAZ's morning anchors Wanya Reese and Katelyn Heck hosted coverage of the parade, and you can watch it here on the 13WMAZ YouTube page. Over 80...
Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices
MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
Gordon Christmas Parade returns after 4 year hiatus
GORDON, Ga. — The Gordon Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday, after a 4 year hiatus. The festivities began at 3 p.m. in downtown Gordon, with the theme of the parade being "Home for the Holidays". The parade was also accompanied by an event called "Caroling on the Green"...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office donates toys to Atrium Health Navicent's Holly Jolly Shoppe
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took a turn playing Santa today for some kids to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent on Thursday. They delivered toys to the hospitals Holly Jolly Shoppe. "It's so wonderful for them, you know, these sweet...
WMAZ
Bolingbroke community's Christmas parade honors 9-month-old daughter of slain mother
Na'Lani will be crowned Honorary Little Miss Christmas Bolingbroke. She will get to ride in the parade and receive donated gifts from the community.
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
School of the week: Gray Elementary School helps students track their successes and places to grow
GRAY, Ga. — Everyday kids grow up before our very eyes. Some students in Jones County now have the tools to show and track that growth for themselves. Gray Elementary School has a new initiative aimed giving their students the power to track their own progress and take control over setting goals.
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
