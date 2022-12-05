Kate Winslet says her agent was frequently asked about her weight early in her career

Kate Winslet at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiere and as Amanda in "The Holiday." David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Sony Pictures Releasing

Kate Winslet said her agent was asked about her weight when she was younger.

The "Titanic" and "The Holiday" star said she cares about being an actor with a normal body.

Winslet also said managing the media landscape is very difficult for younger stars today.

Although Kate Winslet is best known for her work in films like "Titanic," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," and "The Holiday," she continues to be a hugely successful star, earning recognition for roles in "Ammonite" and "The Mare of Easttown."

Winslet has obviously had to work hard for her success, and early on in her career, it seems that studios wanted to know about her weight before casting her.

The actor recently told The Sunday Times how her agent would get calls regarding potential roles that would ask about her weight.

She said: "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?'"

Winslet went on to say that she cares more "about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles."

The star explained that she also found it difficult dealing with tabloids when she was younger, but the news cycle has completely changed since then.

Winslet said: "It was hard enough having the flipping News of the World on my doorstep, but that doesn't even cut it now. That phrase about 'today's news being tomorrow's fish and chip paper' doesn't exist."

The actor added that younger stars have to be so careful and paranoid about what they do now because a mistake from their past can come back in an instant.

She said: "The thing you did when you were drunk or foolish? It may come back to haunt you. Needing to be on one's guard for young actors is just a different thing. It must be extraordinarily hard."

Winslet will next be seen in James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel, "The Way of Water," which takes audiences back to the alien world of Pandora over a decade after the 2009 movie.

The actor is playing one of the blue Na'vi, called Ronal, and she held her breath underwater for just over seven minutes during production, breaking a record previously held by "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise .

Winslet told the Guardian : "My first words were: 'Am I dead?' Yes, I thought I'd died!"