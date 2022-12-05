ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Kate Winslet says her agent was frequently asked about her weight early in her career

By Eammon Jacobs
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IChNO_0jXiodKo00
Kate Winslet at the "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiere and as Amanda in "The Holiday."

David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage/Sony Pictures Releasing

  • Kate Winslet said her agent was asked about her weight when she was younger.
  • The "Titanic" and "The Holiday" star said she cares about being an actor with a normal body.
  • Winslet also said managing the media landscape is very difficult for younger stars today.

Although Kate Winslet is best known for her work in films like "Titanic," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," and "The Holiday," she continues to be a hugely successful star, earning recognition for roles in "Ammonite" and "The Mare of Easttown."

Winslet has obviously had to work hard for her success, and early on in her career, it seems that studios wanted to know about her weight before casting her.

The actor recently told The Sunday Times how her agent would get calls regarding potential roles that would ask about her weight.

She said: "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?'"

Winslet went on to say that she cares more "about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles."

The star explained that she also found it difficult dealing with tabloids when she was younger, but the news cycle has completely changed since then.

Winslet said: "It was hard enough having the flipping News of the World on my doorstep, but that doesn't even cut it now. That phrase about 'today's news being tomorrow's fish and chip paper' doesn't exist."

The actor added that younger stars have to be so careful and paranoid about what they do now because a mistake from their past can come back in an instant.

She said: "The thing you did when you were drunk or foolish? It may come back to haunt you. Needing to be on one's guard for young actors is just a different thing. It must be extraordinarily hard."

Winslet will next be seen in James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel, "The Way of Water," which takes audiences back to the alien world of Pandora over a decade after the 2009 movie.

The actor is playing one of the blue Na'vi, called Ronal, and she held her breath underwater for just over seven minutes during production, breaking a record previously held by "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise .

Winslet told the Guardian : "My first words were: 'Am I dead?' Yes, I thought I'd died!"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'

"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
People

Drew Barrymore Didn't Hear Wedding Singer 'Grow Old with You' Song Until She and Adam Sandler Filmed

"That's my reaction on film, for the first time," Drew Barrymore said on her talk show about the end scene of The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore's surprised reaction upon hearing Adam Sandler's "Grow Old with You" in 1998's The Wedding Singer wasn't all acting! On Tuesday's episode of her eponymous talk show, Barrymore, 47, reminisced with Sandler, 56, about the rom-com that would go on to inspire a Broadway musical — not to mention become only the first film the two starred in together, followed by 50 First Dates...
Insider

Insider

696K+
Followers
38K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy