Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
protos.com
What’s up with crypto exchange Gemini and its ties to FTX?
Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe over $900 million to Gemini Earn, as the contagion from FTX’s rapid collapse continues to spread. Gemini’s billionaire founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have kept a relatively low profile during the fallout. As early as June this...
Turkish watchdog cuts banks' forex to capital ratio limit
ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog has set the foreign currency net position to standard capital ratio for banks at a maximum 5% according to a regulation published in the country's official gazette on Saturday.
protos.com
Explained: Why bitcoin’s dominance is down this bear market
As of last year, when bitcoin — and crypto in general — were riding the wave of exorbitantly high prices, the dominance enjoyed by the world’s leading crypto took a dip as money flowed into altcoins and other crypto tokens. Indeed, bitcoin’s dominance dropped significantly from 63%...
protos.com
Researchers find $500M scam targeting French speakers via fake crypto websites
A crypto scam network stole as much as $500 million through impersonating mainstream banks and crypto companies in order to convince their victims to purchase fake stocks, NFTs and crypto. The scam ring, named CryptoLabs, has been targeting French speakers through a network of over 300 fake domains, ranging from...
protos.com
Lawsuit puts pressure on Grayscale to open GBTC books
Fir Tree, the hedge fund that previously announced it was shorting tether, has now filed a lawsuit against the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) alleging misconduct and seeking records to help determine that. What does Fir Tree allege?. Fir Tree alleges that Grayscale has breached the trust agreement by not allowing...
protos.com
Opinion: Bitfinex goes full fascist
Two weeks ago the infamous “Volcano Bitcoin Bond” finally made its way to the El Salvador legislature for final approval — a legislature completely controlled by Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas Party. While final rubber-stamping occurs through an economic commission, also made up almost exclusively of New...
protos.com
FTX probe has feds wondering if SBF brought down Terra
US prosecutors in Manhattan are said to be probing Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) involvement in the collapse of stablecoin terraUSD and its sister token, luna. According to sources close to the matter, SBF “steered the prices” to benefit his various crypto firms, including FTX and Alameda Research, the New York Times reports.
protos.com
Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss
In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
