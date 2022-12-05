Police: Man tries to steal $1,300 worth of CBD gummies from convenience store

Monticello police say a man was arrested for trying to steal hundreds of dollars-worth of CBD candy.

Police say Nigdrew L. Reynolds went into the Citgo convenience store at 68 Pleasant St. when it was closing on Nov. 2, handed the clerk a bag and told her to fill it with CBD gummies.

Police say he then ran out of the store with a full bag, valued at around $1,300.

Reynolds has now been remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail, pending a court appearance.