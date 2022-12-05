Read full article on original website
Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K
This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.Location: St. Louis ParkSpecs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feetListed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX ResultsFeatures: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby &...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future
MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
Southern Minnesota News
Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd’s killing
@ap.news FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 23, 2021. Minneapolis will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square, the City Council decided unanimously on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The area has become a protest site since Floyd, a Black man, was killed there by a white police officer in May 2020, sparking a national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
nddist.com
Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Krampus visits and "Die Hard" plays: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
'Tis the season to get out and about. Here's what's happening in the Twin Cities. 💡 Holiday light shows are in full swing, including the popular Kenny/Armatage neighborhood tour in south Minneapolis. Check out our guide to the big events and local house tours. 😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children, is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free. 🎥 Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Bryant Lake Bowl thinks so. The "funny and bloody" "A Very Die Hard Christmas" play returns to the stage today and tomorrow. $25.🎪 Circus Juventas, the youth performing arts group in St. Paul, starts their "Solstice" holiday show on Friday. Expect a unique take on Jack Frost with lots of flips and tumbles. $25+🎭 The "More One-Acts? Heck Yeah!" festival continues this weekend in St. Paul, with three one-act plays by Minnesota playwrights. $20. 🐴 Take a free carriage ride through a lit-up downtown Wayzata all weekend. First-come, first-served. 🎶 Swifties, it's time to celebrate! Taylor Fest starts Saturday at 8pm in St. Paul. Wear PJs and commiserate over not getting concert tickets. $20+
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds
Flaunting sparkling sequins, glam gowns, and towering doos, headliners Nina DiAngelo, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Monica West performed a dazzling rendition of “Dream Girls” for their first number at the Nicollet Diner’s Roxy’s Cabaret grand opening in Minneapolis. The red-carpet event took place October 1st and 2nd with enthusiastic capacity crowds welcoming downtown’s newest destination venue.
