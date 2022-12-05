ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $290K

This week's Hot Homes collection features a mix of inviting properties, both classic and contemporary.4525 Park Commons Dr. #220 — $290,000Why we love it: This sunny condo has a modern kitchen, hardwood floors and a spacious den for working from home.Location: St. Louis ParkSpecs: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,040 square feetListed by: Kerby Skurat and Patrick Toohey at RE/MAX ResultsFeatures: Underground parking spot, high ceilings, large windows, balcony, shared amenities such as fitness room and heated pool Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts Photo courtesy of Kerby &...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Minneapolis Hilton's foreclosure may be more about the owners past than downtown's future

MINNEAPOLIS -- Is the Twin Cities' largest hotel on your Christmas wish list? It can be, if you have the cash.The 826-room Hilton Minneapolis hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction next month after a Hennepin County judge ordered the property into foreclosure. The property's owners, Chicago-based Walton Street Capital and California-based Haberhill, owe more than $200 million, according to court documents.The Hilton stayed open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though court filings show the property owners missed their first mortgage payment on a $180,000,000 loan in April 2020.Wells Fargo, the loan's underwriter, as well as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd’s killing

@ap.news FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 23, 2021. Minneapolis will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square, the City Council decided unanimously on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The area has become a protest site since Floyd, a Black man, was killed there by a white police officer in May 2020, sparking a national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New restaurant The Shakopee House has history in its walls

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- There's a new restaurant in Shakopee that was not ready to let go of its past.When owners started renovating the old Dangerfield's, they discovered a treasure of artifacts in the walls.The Shakopee House is a new restaurant in town, but the building itself is historic. It's more than 100 years old. When new owners stepped in to renovate, they found that history literally within its walls."The original plan was just to do Dangerfield's and continue on and just make it our own, but we just couldn't help ourselves once we got into the space and started discovering...
SHAKOPEE, MN
nddist.com

Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
OTSEGO, MN
KROC News

Minimum Wage Set To Rise January 1st

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s minimum wage will go up on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding all employers that the state’s minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation on January 1st. Large employers with gross incomes of over $500,000 will see...
MINNESOTA STATE
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Krampus visits and "Die Hard" plays: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

'Tis the season to get out and about. Here's what's happening in the Twin Cities. 💡 Holiday light shows are in full swing, including the popular Kenny/Armatage neighborhood tour in south Minneapolis. Check out our guide to the big events and local house tours. 😱 Krampus, the half-man, half-goat folklore creature that terrifies misbehaving children, is visiting the European Christmas Market Friday night. Free. 🎥 Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Bryant Lake Bowl thinks so. The "funny and bloody" "A Very Die Hard Christmas" play returns to the stage today and tomorrow. $25.🎪 Circus Juventas, the youth performing arts group in St. Paul, starts their "Solstice" holiday show on Friday. Expect a unique take on Jack Frost with lots of flips and tumbles. $25+🎭 The "More One-Acts? Heck Yeah!" festival continues this weekend in St. Paul, with three one-act plays by Minnesota playwrights. $20. 🐴 Take a free carriage ride through a lit-up downtown Wayzata all weekend. First-come, first-served. 🎶 Swifties, it's time to celebrate! Taylor Fest starts Saturday at 8pm in St. Paul. Wear PJs and commiserate over not getting concert tickets. $20+
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds

Flaunting sparkling sequins, glam gowns, and towering doos, headliners Nina DiAngelo, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Monica West performed a dazzling rendition of “Dream Girls” for their first number at the Nicollet Diner’s Roxy’s Cabaret grand opening in Minneapolis. The red-carpet event took place October 1st and 2nd with enthusiastic capacity crowds welcoming downtown’s newest destination venue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Axios

