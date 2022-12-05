Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Elon Musk says he would put AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
Related
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Baker Mayfield reveals the 'gamble' he took before officially joining the Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed he took a "gamble" before he was officially picked up by the team and led them to a win Thursday night.
Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'
Football legend Doug Flutie ripped online by former fans for supporting his old teammate Herschel Walker during Georgia's runoff election against Raphael Warnock.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Candace Owens apologizes for 'Botoxgate' after facing backlash for asking men their opinion on lip fillers
'The Candace Owens Podcast' host challenges modern-day beauty standards and the widespread use of Botox and fillers among men and women on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Boomer Esiason takes shot at Biden's prisoner swap for Brittney Griner: 'We look so pathetic'
While ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is happy Brittney Griner is heading home, he ripped President Biden's decision to swap Viktor Bout, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death.'
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Stephen A. Smith grateful Brittney Griner is free, warns Americans to ‘do your homework’ when traveling abroad
WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way back to the United States after she was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for a convicted Russian arms dealer.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Herschel Walker ripped after defeat as 'insult to Black community,' 'caricature' who 'don't talk too good'
CNN panelists trashed Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "cringeworthy" and an "insult to the Black community" during their Georgia runoff coverage.
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
WNBA star Angel McCoughtry won’t return to Russia after Griner arrest despite making entire salary in a month
Five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCough played three seasons in Russia, making her entire WNBA salary in just a month, but following Brittney Griner's arrest - she has no plans to return.
Fox News
893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0