Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter due in court today

A man accused of strangling and stabbing to death his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck is expected to appear in court today.

Christopher Francisiquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla on Nov. 18.

He was on the run, wanted by the FBI and Naugatuck police, until he was caught by law enforcement officials Friday.

Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini.

Police body camera video shows a large police presence arrive at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend Francisiquini.

Francisquini is expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court today.