Bridgeport, CT

Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire

By Lauren Fabrizi
 4 days ago

Officials say five people were rescued and six were taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment building in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.

Officials say neighbors called in the fire. They say the building had working smoke detectors, but several tenants were still sleeping. Firefighters rescued five tenants, including an infant; one other tenant had self-evacuated.

Officials say all six people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, but there's smoke damage to the three other apartments on the second floor. The two businesses below the apartments have water damage.

The six tenants have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with shelter.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

