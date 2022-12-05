The Real Deal: How online retailers lure you to spend more

Online retailers have creative ways to get you to buy more than what you thought you would by enticing you with deals, suggestions and subscription plans.



News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on how they may be luring you.

RELATED: The Real Deal

You window shop at the mall in-person, and often are tempted to grab a few extra items because you love them or because they are on sale.

But online surfing, on your phone or computer, can often be more costly to your budget - as you keep adding to your cart.



Retailers often offer a discount if you join their email list. And if you don't, you feel like you are missing out. Some of the wording on their ads could be designed to make you feel that way.

Subscriptions are another way you could be spending more than you planned.

Store credit cards are another way to get you to spend more. Opening a card may get you a discount, but it could cost you way more with interest rates on the rise.

Guide: Holiday shopping tips to protect your identity and money

Here are some ways to help you wallet:

First set a budget, shop for what you really need, not what's necessarily on sale.



Get off your phone! Browsing when you are bored often leads to unplanned purchases.



Sleep on it. You can wait a few days to see how much you really want it before clicking "buy now."



Don't forget, some return shipping policies won't be free to send back.

If you have a story idea, question or tip, click here to reach out to Janice.