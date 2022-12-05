Mostly wet week in the Hudson Valley, with a break of sun on Thursday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says Tuesday and Wednesday will have showers, and that showers are possible again on Friday night and Saturday.

WHAT'S NEW : Light showers develop mid-morning Tuesday with steadier rain in the afternoon and evening.

WHAT'S NEXT: Showers linger on Wednesday. Showers are possible on Friday night and Saturday.



FORECAST :

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing during the morning, but steadier rain will arrive into the evening. Highs around 55. Lows near 50 degrees.



WEDNESDAY: Steady rain ends around 5 a.m., but a few showers linger through the morning. Mainly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows near 47.



THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 54. Lows around 36 degrees.



FRIDAY: Late showers possible. There may be a wintry mix to the north and west. Otherwise Mainly cloudy. Highs around 46 degrees. Lows around 33.



SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Highs around 45. Lows around 32.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Highs around 43. Lows around 32.