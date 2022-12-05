ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly wet week in the Hudson Valley, with a break of sun on Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says Tuesday and Wednesday will have showers, and that showers are possible again on Friday night and Saturday.

WHAT'S NEW : Light showers develop mid-morning Tuesday with steadier rain in the afternoon and evening.

WHAT'S NEXT: Showers linger on Wednesday. Showers are possible on Friday night and Saturday.

FORECAST :

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers developing during the morning, but steadier rain will arrive into the evening. Highs around 55. Lows near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:  Steady rain ends around 5 a.m., but a few showers linger through the morning. Mainly cloudy. Highs around 57. Lows near 47.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 54. Lows around 36 degrees.

FRIDAY: Late showers possible. There may be a wintry mix to the north and west. Otherwise Mainly cloudy. Highs around 46 degrees. Lows around 33.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Highs around 45. Lows around 32.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Highs around 43. Lows around 32.

