Warm temps and showers on the way for Tuesday

WHAT'S NEW: Cloud cover continues to thicken up with rain showers arriving by Tuesday midday. The commute for both Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning will be wet.

WHAT'S NEXT: A couple of dry days arrive to wrap up the work week with a chance for more rain showers late Friday into Saturday.

TROPICS:

11/30 was officially the last day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season but…

There is ONE disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

It has a moderate, 40%, chance of development in the next 5 days. It is out in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Storm Watch Meteorologist Addison Green says clouds will move in and rain comes by Tuesday afternoon.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with a light breeze. Avg. Low: 32. Lows: upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast in the morning with rain arriving a little after lunch time. Showers will be steady through the evening rush. Avg. High: 47. Highs: mid to upper 50s. Lows: upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon hours. Highs: mid to upper 50s. Lows: mid 40s.

THURSDAY: *Pick of the week* Mostly sunny, drier with a northwest breeze. Highs: mid 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds (mostly sunny in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon) with a chance for rain for the evening hours. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s

WEEKEND: Showers fade through the day on Saturday with breezy winds around for the afternoon. Sunday looks partly cloudy and colder. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: low to mid 30s