Rockland County, NY

Officials authorize toll hike proposal at Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Drivers are not happy that they could be paying more to cross the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.

Officials approved the first step in the process to possibly increase the toll on the bridge by $2 by 2027.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day says the state Thruway Authority needs to find the money they need elsewhere.

“These authorities are getting away with cold-blooded murder," said Day. “Things are tough right now. This is the worst time to ask for an increase.”

Thruway officials say it’s needed now, adding they need to improve aging infrastructure.

Day says better management of the Thruway’s money is needed.
"Before you increase taxes, before you increase tolls, try something else," he said.

The Thruway says there’s no other route.

The toll increases would be phased in at 50 cents per year, which won’t start until the beginning of 2024.

The Thruway Authority says it is the first step to proceed with a transparent public toll adjustment process that will include public hearings, receiving and considering public comments, and ultimately final consideration by the Thruway Authority Board of Directors within the next year.

For more information, click here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story above had previously reported that toll hikes were official. However, officials have only approved the first step in the process to possibly increase the toll on the bridge by $2 by 2027. Please see revised copy above.

Comments / 13

ApocalypseNow
2d ago

im even more disgruntled bc i thought we had already won this fight . Some politician said they were going to change the name back . More lies ? WHAT PART OF NOBODY WANTS THIS CHANGE ARE YOU NOT GETTING ? CHANGE IT BACK . THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN .

Reply(1)
2
Barbara Rosa
2d ago

tappan zee bridge how about we reverse back to real name since he cheated and bullied people to do it!!!!!.tappanzeeee dam it

Reply
2
