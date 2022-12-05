Survey: Santa Baby tops most hated Christmas song list

The holiday season is now here and Christmas music is everywhere, but not everyone loves it.

A survey by You.Gov asked a thousand adults across the country what is their most hated Christmas song.

At number 5, it's a tie between the Mariah Carey classic "All I Want for Christmas" and Wham's "Last Christmas."

In fourth place, it's Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime."

In third place, "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" by the Jackson 5.

The top two least favorite were clear: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" in at second place -- while "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt claimed the top spot.