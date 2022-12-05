Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
Eagles’ stud receiver duo poses mismatch for Giants’ weakened secondary
A.J. Brown isn’t the one who secured Brian Daboll a national championship ring. If the Giants need any reminders that the Eagles have more than one game-changing receiver, their head coach can show the film of his most memorable play call as an offensive coordinator. In his one year at Alabama, Daboll called “four verticals” on a second-and-26 and a streaking DeVonta Smith caught a 41-yard walk-off touchdown pass in an overtime win against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. So, the Giants are aware of the pick-your-poison conundrum presented by a wide receiver corps led by Brown and Smith. “Anytime you play...
Bet 5, get 150 with this Eagles vs. Giants pick & DraftKings promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned NFC East division battle in December, and we get that on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants. This great matchup can be made even better by signing up at DraftKings Sportsbook and taking advantage of their “Bet $5 get $150″ offer. As we dig into our Eagles vs. Giants pick, there is some strong value available.
Bill Belichick is highest paid coach in America; here’s what he reportedly makes
FOXBOROUGH – NFL coaching salaries are usually hidden from the public. Unlike players’ salaries, coaching contracts aren’t easily accessible. Although we’ve rarely heard about Bill Belichick’s salary, the rumor was that the Patriots coach was the highest paid head coach in the NFL. It turns...
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams Thursday (12-8-22) | How to get it
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that’s where they spent most of their life. Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State.
Use PointsBet promo code RFPICKS13: Claim your $2,000 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Whether you’re looking to bet on NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football, the NBA, NHL or any other sport for that matter, look no further than PointsBet Sportsbook. New customers can sign up today and claim up to $2,000 in free bets. You can do so by betting on any sport and all you’ll need for this PointsBet promo is bonus code RFPICKS13.
Jets vs. Bills best bet & bonus using Caesars bonus code SILIVEFULL
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 14 kicks off tonight with Thursday Night Football, but there’s also an incredible AFC East showdown this Sunday between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. If you’re looking for somewhere to take advantage of the game, sign up at Caesars Sportsbook for their newest welcome offer. All new members can claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,250, and all it takes is Caesars bonus code SILIVEFULL.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0