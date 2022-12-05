Newark Archdiocese opens second Mercy House in Jersey City as poverty increases

The Archdiocese of Newark has opened a second location of its Mercer House – which helps those who are struggling.

Mercy House offers food, clothing, baby supplies and furniture to help women turn their lives around.

A ribbon cutting on the second location was held on Monday. Thirty women now have a new place to live.

“I was looking - $1,500, $1,800 and up. One bedroom. This is more reasonable, comfortable. Hot meal…any time you want to eat,” says resident Deverne Jones.

With the rise in poverty and inflation, organizers say that this grand opening could not have come at a better time.

“Food, especially, has impacted people. Groceries - that's the need besides clothing,” says Mercy House Jersey City director Cheryl Riley. “We know that there's a tremendous need now, especially after the pandemic, so we are going to where we want to serve.”

The building itself was formerly a convent. It was once the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark.

At the Mercy House, not only do the women benefit physically and have a place to sleep, but the home also benefits them spiritually.

“We want to bring the mission of the Catholic faith to the women and the residents that come to the Mercy House,” says Riley.

The Newark location, which opened in 2018, has seen a significant increase in the number of people who have visited it over the past year. They even ran out of turkeys this year at the Thanksgiving giveaway for the first time.

The Mercy House staff says that anybody in need, regardless of where they live, will be helped if they come by.