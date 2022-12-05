Read full article on original website
Enjoy Christmas in the Mansion in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- You can celebrate all things Christmas along the Lakeshore. Christmas in the Mansion is taking place in Manitowoc. FOX 11's Emily Deem spoke with the Executive Director of the Rahr-West Art Museum, Gregory Vadney, about the festive event. Click on the videos to watch the segments. Christmas...
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
Follow the adventure of Clara and the Nutcracker at The Paine this holiday season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Nutcracker in the Castle has returned to Oshkosh, just in time for the holiday season. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at The Paine Art Center and Gardens to explore the festive display. You can follow the adventure of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince throughout the...
Little Chute's Heesakker Park closing for deer cull
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in the park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the Mill Street...
Holiday Shopping: Beautiful Jewelry Items from Diamonds & Gold
Christine from Diamonds and Gold shares some great gift ideas for every price point for that special someone on your list. Take a look!. Diamonds & Gold is located in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
Tiny Tree Throwdown delivers holiday cheer to military families
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Good Day Wisconsin Tiny Tree Throwdown is back for the 11th year! Same designers. Brand new designs. The whole transformation takes place live in the studio. By the end of the show, three fully decorated trees will be delivered to area military families. It takes...
A little snow on this Friday
Friday will be cloudy with snow showers from Green Bay to the south. Accumulations will be minimal. Saturday will also be cloudy with afternoon and evening snow showers and a high of 35. The snow will bring an accumulation of about an inch for many spots, so roads will be slippery once again.
Sparkle and sequins! Shopping local for holiday fashions
HOBART (WLUK) -- No ugly Christmas sweaters here. Some parties call for a little more glam! Style expert Teri Tkachuk of Stellargirl shopped local to show how to put together the perfect holiday outfit. Tkachuk shared four looks from four different local boutiques. Azure is located at 113 N. Wisconsin...
Green Bay RV & Camping Expo to celebrate its 60th anniversary at Resch Expo
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The outdoors are coming to the Resch Expo this winter. The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Resch from Jan. 26 through 29. Those who attend the show this year will have the chance to win a new RV.
Good Day Reads: Reindeer Cheer and books for gifting
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Grab the kids and head to Howard tonight. Santa and his reindeer will be waiting! "Reindeer Cheer" is happening at the Weyers-Hilliard branch of the Brown County Library from 4-7 p.m. See three live reindeer from Reindeer Games in Hartford, learn some reindeer facts and pose for a photo in Santa's sleigh. Inside, you can visit with Santa, listen to live music, sip hot cocoa and do a craft.
Timm House Christmas in New Holstein highlights history and the holidays
NEW HOLSTEIN (WLUK) -- A historic house is the center of a Christmas season salute in New Holstein. "It's wonderful. We love sharing this house with the community and people in the area," said Kay Nett, New Holstein Historical Society Secretary. The celebration couldn't be possible without some renovation first.
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Residents in a Green Bay west side neighborhood are asked to be vigilant as police investigate several home burglaries in the area. Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of individuals who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
Greater Green Bay YMCA details plans for new Ashwaubenon, Allouez facilities
(WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay YMCA is expanding in the area. It will be adding a fifth facility next spring and also announced plans Thursday for a new, expanded, full-service YMCA in Allouez. The Allouez facility would be located on the 17-acre site of the current Broadview soccer complex....
Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
Oshkosh Fire Department unveils new Wall of Honor
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department is honoring its past and present veterans with a new display. The department unveiled its Wall of Honor Wednesday. The wall features names of the department's veterans, some of them dating as far back as the Civil War. Along with department veterans, the...
Kiel barber marks 60 years in business
KIEL (WLUK) -- A popular barber in Kiel is celebrating a milestone. Wilmer, known as Willie Mueller, marked his 60th anniversary working at Mueller's Barbershop Tuesday. Mueller still works five days a week at the Fremont Street business. He also takes care of his customers at the local nursing homes,...
Child tells Oshkosh police strange man offered candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been in a...
Another mild day before some snow moves in
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 36. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds a low of 26. Tomorrow will be cloudy with snow showers and a high of 35. Right now it looks like our southwest counties could see an inch to 3 of snow, which could lead to some slippery roads. In Green Bay and areas north will be up to an inch of snow.
Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids
Petrea Lamb from School House joins Living with Amy with a look at some of the hottest toys and games that make great holiday gifts this season. Take a look. School House is located at 770 Willard Dr. in Ashwaubenon. Visit their website at educationmakesthedifference.com for more information and gift ideas.
NWTC nursing students donate more than 300 blankets to Northeast Wisconsin hospitals
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nursing students at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College are making a difference for area hospitals. NWTC's Students Nurses Association held its annual Books and Blankets event, which fundraises for the group to make and donate blankets. SNA raised over $2,500 to put toward materials, creating over 300...
