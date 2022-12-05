East End: Dart's Christmas Tree Farm in Southold

There's a lot of history, and a lot of things to see and do at Dart's Christmas Tree Farm in Southold .

The farm sells Fraser Fir trees, hand-made wreaths, and holiday ornaments.

Larger trees tend to sell first, so come early in the season if that is what you're looking for. They are open until Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a stroll through their new Magic Color Forest.