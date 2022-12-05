ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

The collision involved two vehicles.

A Cobb County police vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at around 6 a.m. near the Howell Mill exit.

Then, as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene of the collision, a Honda struck a GDOT truck that was there to help.

The driver's side of the Honda collided with the HERO unit, causing the Honda to roll counterclockwise and continue north between the first and second lanes.

Honda's passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

A Honda passenger was injured seriously and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The officials have not disclosed the identities of those involved in the crash. A cause has not been revealed as of the moment.

December 5, 2022

Source: WSBTV

