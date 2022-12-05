ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Soriano scores 17 in St. John’s 86-67 win against DePaul

NEW YORK - Joel Soriano scored 17 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 86-67 on Wednesday night. Soriano also contributed 14 rebounds for the Red Storm (9-1). Andre Curbelo scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added five assists and three steals. Posh Alexander recorded 13 points and was 4 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms

CHICAGO - Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s. Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
HOBART, IN
fox32chicago.com

State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Sister Jean plans to publish memoir next year: report

CHICAGO - It looks like Loyola's Sister Jean is about to add another title to her resume — author. The 103-year-old Catholic nun is planning to publish a memoir. The book is said to be titled, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've learned in my first 100 years." It's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shedd Aquarium announces name of new green anaconda

CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium is revealing the newly chosen name of its green anaconda. Meet Beatrix. She was named by aquarium members as part of a month-long voting process. Her name is Portuguese for "she who brings happiness." The name was chosen based on the species being native to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

