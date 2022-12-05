Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Soriano scores 17 in St. John’s 86-67 win against DePaul
NEW YORK - Joel Soriano scored 17 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 86-67 on Wednesday night. Soriano also contributed 14 rebounds for the Red Storm (9-1). Andre Curbelo scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and added five assists and three steals. Posh Alexander recorded 13 points and was 4 of 13 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban couple giving away 2 tickets to Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A St. Charles couple is giving away two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this summer. Meg Whitted, a realtor in Chicago and the suburbs, and her husband purchased two tickets in hopes of giving them away to fans who weren't able to get tickets through Ticketmaster.
fox32chicago.com
Another cloudy day in store for Chicago ahead of overnight storms
CHICAGO - Our next storm system won’t really arrive until calendar day Friday but that means very late tonight. Today will feature plenty of clouds, some patchy fog this morning, and highs in the low 40s. Tonight, after the commute and for most, after midnight, rain and snow spread...
fox32chicago.com
Group of Chicago students take first place in first-ever Catholic Schools' Spelling Bee in Spanish
CHICAGO - A group of fourth graders in Pilsen can now call themselves National Champions. Maestra Nohemi Ruiz's fourth grade class at St. Procopius School took home first place in a first-ever Catholic Schools' Spelling Bee in Spanish. "It was so close," said fourth grader Ana Gonzalez. "We won by...
fox32chicago.com
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois. Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County. During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban...
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
fox32chicago.com
State leaders celebrate Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO - State leaders are celebrating one of Illinois' first Black-owned marijuana dispensaries. Ivy Hall is located in Bucktown, and it holds one of the first two social equity licenses issued by the state of Illinois for a recreational marijuana dispensary. Ivy Hall is majority owned by Nigel Dandrige and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
fox32chicago.com
Sister Jean plans to publish memoir next year: report
CHICAGO - It looks like Loyola's Sister Jean is about to add another title to her resume — author. The 103-year-old Catholic nun is planning to publish a memoir. The book is said to be titled, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've learned in my first 100 years." It's...
fox32chicago.com
United Flight 553 crash in Chicago: 50 years later
The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain “to exercise positive flight management.” But there were also speculations of sabotage.
fox32chicago.com
Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting Red Line rider may have acted in self-defense: attorney
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with gunning down a CTA rider last August on Chicago's South Side. Charles Carter, 16, is accused of being one of two people who shot and killed 29-year-old Diunte Moon who was riding on a Red Line train on Aug. 6 near the 79th Street station, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while taking out the garbage Tuesday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside throwing away garbage around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Drexel Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Shedd Aquarium announces name of new green anaconda
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium is revealing the newly chosen name of its green anaconda. Meet Beatrix. She was named by aquarium members as part of a month-long voting process. Her name is Portuguese for "she who brings happiness." The name was chosen based on the species being native to...
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
