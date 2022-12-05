Read full article on original website
Columbus Weather: Showers, drizzle, clouds on tap this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A few showers are possible this weekend (mainly at night) and we'll be watching for a much bigger system next week. Showers are lurking near Indianapolis with a few getting into Northwestern Ohio already, but it will be later this evening before they get into our area.
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
Food trends to expect in 2023
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — From plant-based meats to homemade cheese-its Food & Lifestyle Influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus to share the top food trends expected to stretch into 2023. You can follow Shanisty's blog at ShesBecomingDomestic.com.
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
Woman has 643 Christmas trees inside her northeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 643 Christmas trees. Yes, you read that right. Barbara Hardesty has 643 Christmas trees inside her northeast Columbus home. So why does she decorate her house with all these trees and decorations?. When she was first diagnosed with cancer, she started this tradition to help...
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
'The Nutcracker' classic available to stream
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If just one performance of 'The Nutcracker' isn't enough for you this December, Stage Access has you covered!. The Performing Arts streaming service is offering nine different productions of the Christmas Classic from around the world. The Sugar Plum Fairies and Toy Soldiers are available...
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
Breeze Airways adds 2 new flights at John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming services from Columbus to six destinations. Two new services include nonstop routes to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Orange County, California. Fares for these two destinations start from $39 and $129 respectively, if purchased by Dec. 13, 2022, for...
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
Columbus, Bexley poised to ban flavored, menthol tobacco products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The cities of Columbus and Bexley are expected to ban flavored and menthol tobacco products next week. Columbus Mayor Andrew held a news conference Wednesday at Columbus Public Health. He cited studies and research showing minority communities and teens are targeted by companies who make those products.
Hilltop Cowboys changing lives on and off the playing field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keeping kids off the streets and on the playing field is the goal of the Hilltop Cowboys. The coaches are focused on drawing up lifelong winning plays for their kids. Dave Johnson is the president of the program and says he's locked in on preparing...
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
Ohio State volleyball advances for Elite 8 for first time since 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since 2004, Ohio State volleyball has advanced to the regional finals. The No. 3 Buckeyes defeated No. 2 Minnesota 3 sets to 1 Thursday in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite 8. The Buckeyes dropped the first set 25-22...
Over 4,000 Columbus City School students cheer on Ohio State women's basketball team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over 4,000 Columbus City School students filled Value City Arena on Thursday to cheer on the Lady Buckeyes basketball team. Students who maintained good attendance or climbed one attendance category between Nov. 7 and Dec. 2 were invited to attend the Ohio State women's basketball game.
