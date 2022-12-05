Read full article on original website
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
Trent Bray is here to stay, OSU defensive coordinator says he is happy with his position
For the first time since 2012 - 2013, Oregon State’s football team is heading to their second bowl game in consecutive years. But the ground-work for this year's success was laid from the moment head coach Jonathan Smith was hired. Since then, OSU has brought in coaches that have...
Colletto named Hornung Award winner
The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks
EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
Cottage Grove post office making changes to its daily hours following reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign shifts focus to online donations
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Salvation Army in Lane County is adapting to changing times, and is now going mostly virtual for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell ringers outside of local grocery stores will still be around collecting monetary funds, but there's been a new push to utilize online resources.
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
