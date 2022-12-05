ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Beautiful weekend before winter storm arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through Saturday, we are expecting light winds and seasonal temperatures across Southern Arizona, warming slightly as we head into the weekend. Lows overnight will drop into the upper-30s around Tucson and around freezing to the South and East. Saturday and Sunday will warm into the...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Cool today, warmer weekend, then Winter storm arrives Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clouds will gradually clear through the day, with highs staying in the mid 60s for Tucson. Lows will drop to the 30s tonight, then highs warm to around 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds will develop ahead of the next winter storm...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Quiet Friday ushers in warmer weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing mostly tranquil weather across Southern Arizona, with passing high clouds and calm winds expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will hover around average for early December, in the mid-60s. On Saturday we begin a warming trend with temperatures rising above average, into the 70s...
KGUN 9

Hawaii road in limbo as Mauna Loa lava continues to crawl

HONOLULU (AP) — It has been about a week-and-a-half since the world's largest volcano began erupting. Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen. Last week, officials said...
HAWAII STATE
KGUN 9

Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?

It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
KGUN 9

Tucson's Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award

TUCSON, Arizona — Tuscon native Bijan Robinson wins the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back. Robinson led the Texas Longhorns this season with 1,894 yards from scrimmage, 20 total touchdowns and 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. Robinson also had five multi-touchdown games and two 200-yard rushing games.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy