Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KGUN 9
Beautiful weekend before winter storm arrives
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through Saturday, we are expecting light winds and seasonal temperatures across Southern Arizona, warming slightly as we head into the weekend. Lows overnight will drop into the upper-30s around Tucson and around freezing to the South and East. Saturday and Sunday will warm into the...
KGUN 9
Cool today, warmer weekend, then Winter storm arrives Monday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The clouds will gradually clear through the day, with highs staying in the mid 60s for Tucson. Lows will drop to the 30s tonight, then highs warm to around 70° both Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds will develop ahead of the next winter storm...
KGUN 9
Quiet Friday ushers in warmer weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing mostly tranquil weather across Southern Arizona, with passing high clouds and calm winds expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will hover around average for early December, in the mid-60s. On Saturday we begin a warming trend with temperatures rising above average, into the 70s...
KGUN 9
Nice weather returns to finish the week, but winter-like weather is on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. Early next week, a strong cold front will arrive a bring a big dose of winter-like weather to southeastern Arizona. This cold front will bring...
KGUN 9
Hawaii road in limbo as Mauna Loa lava continues to crawl
HONOLULU (AP) — It has been about a week-and-a-half since the world's largest volcano began erupting. Hawaii officials continue to brace for slow-moving lava to intersect with a crucial Big Island road, even though scientists are not sure when or even if that will happen. Last week, officials said...
KGUN 9
Road salt is hurting the environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in parts of the U.S., and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions. There is no question that road salt saves lives. A study from Marquette University found salt reduces accidents by up to 88% and injuries by up to 85%.
KGUN 9
Tucson's Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award
TUCSON, Arizona — Tuscon native Bijan Robinson wins the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back. Robinson led the Texas Longhorns this season with 1,894 yards from scrimmage, 20 total touchdowns and 6.2 yards per rushing attempt. Robinson also had five multi-touchdown games and two 200-yard rushing games.
KGUN 9
Arizona Hearing: What to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
Arizona Hearing Specialists is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. If you want to learn more go to arizonahearing.com!
Comments / 0