St. Louis Teen Accused of Burglaries Charged With Meth, Gun Possession

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO