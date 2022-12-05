ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Child attacked by raccoon while waiting for school bus

By Ellie Stamp, Dennis House, Jenn Brink
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLtVL_0jXijnz100

DISCLAIMER: Some may find the content and footage in the article to be disturbing.

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-year-old girl was attacked by a raccoon in Connecticut on Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers assisted an animal control officer just before 8 a.m. on Fitts Road.

Rylee Macnamara was waiting for the school bus when she was attacked by the raccoon.

Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home

Security footage of the incident shows the raccoon holding onto her leg. Rylee can be seen attempting to shake off the raccoon but the animal would not let go.

Rylee screamed for help and her mother came to the rescue. Kelsey Macnamara bravely grabbed the raccoon and pulled it off of her daughter. She attempted to get her child inside the house while fending off the raccoon.

The mother was able to hurl the raccoon away across the lawn and ran into the woods, state police said. No word yet on if the animal was rabid.

‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90

Kelsey and her daughter went to the hospital after the attack but are okay, according to the family.

Kelsey and Rylee will have to undergo three rounds of rabies shots in the next two weeks for safety but are otherwise unharmed, the family said.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
OHIO STATE
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
WDTN

Homicide suspect found during Ohio domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Reckless driver dies in crash fleeing deputies in Stockton

STOCKTON — A pursuit of a suspect in Stockton ended in a deadly crash Friday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.Sheriff's deputies initiated a pursuit at around 7 p.m. of a vehicle that was being driven recklessly. This was in the area of Charter Way and South Harrison Street.Authorities said the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop and crashed at Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue.The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.No further details were released.
STOCKTON, CA
WDTN

Man accused of targeting Ohio Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty

See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy